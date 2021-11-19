During the early hours of this Friday, November 19, and during the early hours of the morning, an astronomical event of unique characteristics took place: the longest lunar eclipse in 100 years.

According to what the Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (Inaoe), the eclipse consists of a portion of the satellite entering the darkest area of ​​the Earth’s shadow and turning red.

The Inaoe also detailed that the effect lasts for six hours and could be seen from all over Mexico, if weather conditions allow it.

In the central regions of the country, the show began in the first minutes of November 19. Since then, the Moon entered a cone of twilight.

The maximum moment of the lunar eclipse occurred approximately three hours after it started.

How to see the lunar eclipse: trend on Google

On Google, searches related to the event multiplied.

The most searched phrases in relation to the event were “you can see the lunar eclipse without protection”, with a very strong punctual increase; the same as “I can see the lunar eclipse directly” (+ 2,900%). Also “what time is the eclipse today” (+ 2,750%) and “lunar eclipse today cdmx” (+ 2,500%).

On social media, the conversation revolved (and continues to revolve) around the lunar eclipse and how many got up and couldn’t see it.

I go to Twitter to see photos of the eclipse #Lunar eclipse pic.twitter.com/VRbX5OEHWR – Jose Mareco Zaragoza (@MarecoZaragoza) November 19, 2021

Eclipse in the 27th degree of Taurus perfected. pic.twitter.com/CuoiX7tRQQ – Sil (@starsbysil) November 19, 2021

At the moment 2:00 am Central Mexico time, this is how the #eclipse in San Juan del Río, #Queretaro. pic.twitter.com/sbbUrMslnO – Climamex Tijuana (@ClimamexBC) November 19, 2021

If you are a community manager and you have a brand under your control, you should have thought about content for the networks related to the lunar eclipse. These kinds of events attract the attention of users and everything that is generated around them, in general, is very successful in interactions.

Remember to pay attention to upcoming events of this kind, because they can help you boost your digital marketing strategy.