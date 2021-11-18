Once again the Xiaomi 12 becomes the protagonist of the latest rumors that come to us from China. This time they have to do with your design, which apparently will surprise everyone, turning out to be totally different than expected.

According to Digital Chat Station itself, a renowned informant specialized in Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 12 will have a design without coming. Moreover, apparently its design lines will have nothing to do with what we have seen in the different filtered images.

Xiaomi 12, its production is already underway

As we can read through MyDrivers, the Xiaomi 12 has already entered production, being next December, with total security, the debut date of this new flagship, at least in China.

In addition, the Xiaomi 12 will apparently have a totally new design and never seen before on a Xiaomi mobile device. According to some rumors, your camera could take on a circular or ring-shaped look.

In short, the Xiaomi 12 seems to have entered its mass production phase, all this with a view to its commercialization from December or at the latest in early 2022. We can only wait and see if Xiaomi confirms these rumors.