A decaf EA Live Play focused on multiplayer experiences and although there were absent titles, the open secret about the remake of Dead space that will reach both new generation consoles and personal computers.

The tech giant Electronic arts held its summer digital conference within the framework of the announcements made by other companies when the last edition of the E3 and he left some glimpses of the commercial schedule that he will execute in the coming months.

The disappointment began days before when it was confirmed that the anticipated Skate 4 and any production related to Bioware as is the case of Dragon age, they would not be present, which reduced the spectrum of the event to titles already announced and some surprises.

EA made clear its great commitment to become the preponderant firm in driving games and presented GRID Legends, which is being developed by Codemasters, owned by the first and that promises a great experience during 2022 for lovers of the genre.

In the same inertia as its competitors, Electronic arts does not want to be left behind in the dispute to promote online multiplayer experiences that generate millionaire profits from micro transactions and unveiled the new season of Knockout City named Fight at the Movies.

Similarly, Apex legends expand your horizons with the new game mode Emergence, while Battlefield 2042 Portal incorporates the functionality to create games with different mods that come from various installments of the successful war saga.

The developers of Faith, they bet heavily on Lost in Random, whose artistic aspect looks spectacular and it is to be expected that it will maintain the quality standard that it has established EA in their productions under the independent modality and that seek to promote originality.

The closing of the conference, had prepared a surprise, the confirmation regarding the return of Dead space to PS5, Xbox Series X | S Y Pc, which has undoubtedly been very well received by fans of the franchise created by Visceral Games. If this product adopts a treatment similar to that of Mass Effect Legendary Edition; your success is more than guaranteed.

Special mention deserves FIFA 22, which will face a new cycle with the opportunity to gain more followers and expand its power, since Konami announced the death of Pro Evolution Soccer, opting for a service model that has been baptized as e-football.

From a global perspective, EA Play Live It lacked seasoning and the absence in the number of video games, it was occupied by stories from the developers, however, it has left an ad to remember: the long-awaited return Isaac clarke in the journey of Dead Space.

Twitter | Instagram | Twitch: @iamjosecelorio