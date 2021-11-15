Hyundai continues to work at full capacity in the development process of the new IONIQ 6. An expected electric car that is called to play a leading role and whose arrival has been delayed for a few months due to the South Korean manufacturer opting to make last minute changes . Some changes that have already been applied to the prototypes as shown by these spy photos.

Just a few months ago the news broke. The arrival of the new IONIQ 6 was delayed a few months. Something that a priori may seem like an unpleasant setback but that, in this case, was more than justified. And it is that, based on the guidelines made by Euisun Chung himself, head of Hyundai Motor Group, the launch of the new member of the IONIQ family it was postponed to carry out a whole series of last minute changes.

Chung was not happy with the original proposal of the team behind the new IONIQ 6. That is why Hyundai will implement some modifications under the premise of achieving a rounder product and according to the expectations generated. The new IONIQ 6 is called to play a leading role. It is even positioned as a direct alternative to the successful Tesla Model 3.

The development process for the new IONIQ 6 continues. Hyundai has made several changes

Spy photos of the new IONIQ 6, the expected electric Hyundai



The new IONIQ 6 has been hunted, once again, in broad daylight. The spy photos that illustrate this article come to us from far away South Korea. The development process has been concentrated in the South Korean territory. That is why the vast majority of sightings have occurred there. Well, the prototype that has been photographed already incorporates the last minute modifications of Hyundai. What changes are they about? Let’s go into detail.

Both bumpers have been redesigned and, this new proposal, increases the length of the vehicle approximately 20 millimeters with respect to the original idea. These new bumpers allow improved aerodynamic performance, which is crucial to maximize efficiency and reduce energy consumption. This will result in increased autonomy.

Also in terms of design, Hyundai has chosen to provide the IONIQ 6 with a smart lighting grill. However, beyond these modifications at the design level, the delay is related to the propulsion system.

Compared to the original project, Hyundai has made last minute adjustments to the design of the IONIQ 6

Hyundai will equip the IONIQ 6 with a battery of more capacity



Unlike what was originally devised, the new IONIQ 6 will be equipped with a higher capacity lithium ion battery. It will reach the 77.4 kWh, which, logically, will have an effect on an improvement in autonomy. Various reports indicate that autonomy will far exceed the 600-kilometer barrier.

The new IONIQ 6 will be Hyundai’s second electric vehicle to be supported by the e-GMP platform. An architecture dedicated exclusively to 100% electric cars. Its landing in the dealerships is set for the next year 2022.