Cadillac should be the next manufacturer to confirm its LMDh program. After postponing its announcement several times, the firm is ready to announce its project that will allow it to compete in both the WEC and IMSA. Alpine is in a similar setting, albeit with nuances. At the moment, the brand has an LMP1 that allows it to be a protagonist in the WEC, although Groupe Renault wants to be present in the new world order of resistance. An agreement between Alpine and Oreca to develop an LMDh prototype is not at all unreasonable given the close link that already exists between the two companies in their resistance program.

More diffuse are McLaren’s intentions. Although the brand has participated in the development of the LMH and LMDh regulations, the deadlines handled by the Woking firm do not match the debut of the category in 2023. In fact, Zak Brown has explained that McLaren does not have the partners or staff to tackle such a challenge before 2024. Furthermore, the firm does not rule out the hypercar route either. However, the prospect of developing an LMDh is more real in a scenario in which teams such as DragonSpeed They want to get a DPi in 2022 to manage a LMDh from a manufacturer in 2023.