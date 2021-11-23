The Lizard finally appears in a new spot for Spider-Man: Far From Home

The wall-crawler will face the greatest challenge in his history in the cinema when villains from other dimensions arrive in Spider-Man: No Way Home, such as Lizard, of whom there are already more images

What began as an open secret little by little was confirmed as a reality: The return of Curt Connors as The Lizard in Spider-Man, of whom there are already official images.

The YouTube channel of Sony Pictures Canada shared the first spot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which the presence of villains such as Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and Lizard is clearer, one of the incorporations that surprised locals and strangers.

From science to crime

In The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) this villain was played by Rhys Ifans, who gave life to Doctor Curt Connors, who by experimenting with ways for mammals to recover lost limbs combined his DNA with that of a lizard, which made him in an anthropomorphic reptile.

Inside the spot you can even see the reaction of JJ Jameson, who asks if The Lizard is a kind of dinosaur. Remember that Jameson and Connors do not know each other on the big screen.

Lizard debuted in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man # 6 (November, 1963), although Curtt Connors was not a founding member of The Sinister Six, a team he arrived at in the Civil War framework.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) ) in one of the tapes that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Green Goblin returns to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

Nick Spencer and a group of legendary creators celebrate 850 issues of Amazing Spider-Man, taking webcasting further than ever!

Thanks to Kindred, Sin-Eater became more powerful after being resurrected. Just as his reign of terror begins to riot, the Green Goblin returns!

Norman Osborn is back and his troubled past will haunt him and Peter Parker.

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you The Amazing Spider-Man: Green Goblin Returns, a tale of the wall-crawler that you cannot miss.

