We are very clear that video games can no longer be limited to what happens on the screen. Limiting such a torrent of creativity is practically a crime, so now we have been able to see movies, series and all kinds of adaptations of great sagas of the industry.

One of the characters who has led the way the most and best has been Lara Croft. The archaeologist will now receive Tomb Raider: The Live Experience, an installation that will open in London to enjoy with groups of up to eight people, as noted by Collider. Little Lion Entertainment is the company that will be in charge of bringing the complex to life, as it specializes in this kind of construction.

Although there is still no official date for us to test it, Tomb Raider: The Live Experience does will debut sometime in 2022. Various concept arts have been shared, allowing a glimpse of what to expect.









The idea is that it is located in Stables Market, in the Camden Town area of ​​the English capital. An initial lobby, a snowy area, a huge jungle and up to a menacing lava ride. Very promising if at some point we have dreamed of finding a lost relic.

You can make your reservation through this link, opting for a payment of 77 pounds and being able to enter the venue with priority or go further with the 99 pounds and include a photo of yourself to be immortalized on the walls of the Croft Mansion.