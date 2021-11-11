The new Renault Twingo Urban Night is ready to begin its assault on the Spanish market. The interesting limited edition of Renault’s small electric car already has a price. A model that stands out for its distinctive exterior and interior appearance as well as its equipment.

Everything is ready to start the commercial launch of the new Renault Twingo Urban Night in Spain. The small electric car from Renault enriches its short range with a very interesting limited edition. A version that offers an extra touch of exclusivity thanks to a design that is different from the rest of the trim levels that are available when configuring.

The new Twingo Urban Night already has a price And, although the first units will not reach Renault dealers until next year 2022, the order book will be officially opened immediately. What’s more, the Urban Night limited series, based on the Intens finish, is now available in the brand’s configurator.

The new Renault Twingo Urban Night already has a price in Spain

The keys to the new Renault Twingo Urban Night



Just take a quick look at the images that accompany this article to realize the distinctive features of the Urban Night edition. The body can be painted in any of these four colors: Crystal White, Quartz White, Moon Gray and Diamond Black. To the chosen tonality we must add the two versions to decorate the exterior.

Renault designers propose a more discreet option in which the C-pillar receives the decoration, and a more striking alternative in which the roof and rear doors are covered. And both decoration options are in light or dark color to achieve the desired contrast with respect to the tonality of the body. Along with it are some 16 inch alloy wheels in gloss black and white details on the grille as well as specific caps for the exterior rear-view mirrors.

Leaving aside the exterior, inside there are also novelties. The black color is the great protagonist. The dashboard has the designation “Urban Night X” while the seats sport a black upholstery with white trim and a specific white band with the indicated signature in the center of the front seatbacks.

The interior of the new Renault Twingo Urban Night has differentiating details

The equipment of the new Renault Twingo Urban Night



Beyond its exterior and interior appearance, which is decisive in this limited series, another of the important keys is, logically, its endowment. We must bear in mind that it is positioned as the top-of-the-range version just above the Zen finish. Below we list the featured standard equipment:

Central locking with remote control

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Speed ​​governor and limiter

LED lights for daytime running

Height-adjustable, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Sound Pack

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

One touch folding passenger seat

Urban Night limited series upholstery

Urban Night exterior package

Electrically adjustable exterior rear view mirrors

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

Lane Departure Alert

Multiple airbags (front and side)

Rear view camera

Rear parking sensors

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility

Automatic climate control

On-board computer

Interior look pack in black

USB connections in the center console

Back lenses over tinted

Type 3 charging cable

The autonomy of the new Renault Twingo Urban Night

As it is a 100% electric vehicle, it is vitally important to take into account what the propulsion system is like. In the bowels of the new Twingo Urban Night is a 22 kWh lithium-ion battery whose main objective is to feed an engine of 60 kW (81 hp) and 160 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to the rear axle.

The seats of the new Renault Twingo Urban Night

Renault Twingo Urban Night price in Spain

Mechanics Urban night 60 kW (81 hp) / 22 kWh € 24,350

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

This propulsion system allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 12.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 135 km / h. Most importantly, it declares a autonomy of 190 kilometers on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle.