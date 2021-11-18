Nov 18, 2021 at 2:41 PM CET

EFE

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) for tomorrow, Friday, will be 228.84 euros / megawatt hour (MWh), which represents almost two euros of rise compared to what is paid today – 0.83% more -, according to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE).

Tomorrow will be the day with the highest price of this month and the second in a row, after this Thursday, in which the electricity will be paid above 200 euros / MWh.

So far in November, the price of electricity stands at an average of 174.50 euros / MWh, 14% less than in the month of October, the most expensive in history with an average of 200.06 euros / MWh, although 11% more than in September, when it stood at 156.14 euros / MWh.

By time bands, the maximum price will be registered tomorrow between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with 266.08 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 198 euros / MWh between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

If the cost of electricity is compared with that of the same day a year ago, when it was paid at 39.08 euros / MWh, is almost five times higher.

The prices of the wholesale market have a direct effect on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that contract their supply in the free market.

Behind these high pool prices, which affect the whole of Europe, are the international rise in gas prices and the increase in the price of gas emission rights. carbon dioxide (CO2).

In the European markets, in France the average price of the Spanish market will be exceeded tomorrow, sincee electricity will cost 243.74 euros / MWh; in Italy, 243.49 euros; in Portugal, 228.47 euros, and in the United Kingdom, 186.73 pounds (about 222 euros).

Germany, for its part, will once again have an average price below the markup for the Spanish wholesale market, 131.63 euros / MWh.