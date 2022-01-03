After the end of the year parties, and having tasted dishes with more calories than usual, we all want to reset the body and feel comfortable recovering a balanced diet as soon as possible. For that, we leave, as every month, our light menu with various recipes included that can help us Eat healthier.

The light menu of the month

The The key to eating healthier is getting organized, That is why everything must start with the elaboration of a menu based on which we will make a food purchase, so that we lack nothing when cooking.

How guide to prepare your own menu At home we leave our alternative with several recipes included:

Proposals for breakfast or snack

Although these are not essential foods, many are the people who habituate to their realization and that is why we leave suggestions for breakfasts or snacks healthy foods that you can choose at home:





Here we can choose an option and repeat it every day of the week or, vary the proposals if we are one of those who easily fall into monotony.

On the other hand, since this menu is intended to serve as a guide, we always recommend customizing it. That is, modify recipes or servings according to the preferences, needs and other characteristics of each consumer.

Suggestions for main meals

Organize the main meals of each day of the week It is essential to effectively achieve a healthier and lighter diet. So we leave the following proposals that you can make at home:





Here too, we recommend modify recipes and servings according to the particularities of each consumer in order to get the most out of this light menu.





Tips for completing the light menu of the month

To effectively achieve a return to routine and a quality diet that helps us eat healthier and lighter, we recommend choose foods that are satisfying, fresh and seasonal when possible.

Eliminate the ultra-processed as much as possible source of nutrients with addictive effect on our body such as sugars, refined flours and fats, it is essential to reduce calories from our usual table.

Eat a good amount of fruits and vegetabless facilitates the achievement of a healthy diet with low energy concentration. We also advise use a variety of fish and lean meats we do want to include this last group of foods on our menu.

Choose whole grains and legumes to replace refined and derived grains It is also very advisable to easily fill ourselves with quality nutrients and thus eat healthier and with fewer calories on a day-to-day basis.

Accompany this menu with regular exercise and adequate rest It is also recommended to effectively recover the routine and feel comfortable with ourselves after the end of the year parties.

