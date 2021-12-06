Being close to the end of a new year, many of us try to fulfill the purposes set out at the beginning of it, such as improving the quality of our diet. To contribute to this, we leave as every month our light menu that can be of help to Eat healthier.

The light menu of the month

With the aim of providing a guide to plan a healthy menu at home and based on it, solve weekly meals easily We leave our light menu with various recipes included.

Proposals for breakfast or snack

Although these intakes are not essential, many of us are used to their completion. Therefore, we leave our healthy proposals for breakfasts or snacks:





Here we can go to an option and repeat it every day of the week or, vary the proposals if we are one of those who easily fall into monotony.

On the other hand, as we have said, it is important customize menu and for this, we can modify recipes, rations and others, of the proposals given above.

Suggestions for main meals

Every day of the week is recommended foresee what we are going to cook or that we are going to consume since the mere fact of leaving the decision of what to eat to chance promotes the intake of ultra-processed foods and meals prepared outside the home.

Therefore, we leave the following suggestions for the Main meals:





Here it is also recommended modify recipes, portions and more according to the particularities of each home or consumer that puts the menu into practice.

We can repeat suggestions or replace them, changing the proposals of one day for those of another without any inconvenience.





Tips for completing the light menu of the month

In order to effectively eat healthier, it is essential to gradually promote habit modification that allows you to maintain a balanced diet over time.

For this, in the vicinity of the end of the year festivities and the end of the academic year, we advise avoid excesses of all kinds and severe restrictions.

Thus, we always recommend not anticipating the end of the year parties and be moderate in the festivities that from now on are carried out to celebrate the end of 2021.





Avoiding consuming Christmas desserts and sweets as well as copious dinners from now on, we can save a lot of calories in our diet as well as subtract poor quality nutrients.

At the other extreme are the severe restrictions that we also advise avoiding. That is to say We advise against the implementation of miracle or very restrictive diets from now until the end of the year with the aim of losing weight or detoxifying, because the only thing they achieve is more hunger, anxiety and desire to eat that will be compensated with excesses in the Christmas holidays.

For all this, we recommend moderation above all, the mental record of what was ingested and the conscious consumption of each of our foods without ever stopping savoring and enjoying each bite.

