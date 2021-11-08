We look back to the days of grandparents in search of himThe best resources or alternatives to use the heating to a minimum.

With the very real extreme rise in electricity and possibility? lately so talked about that we live an energy blackout (After having lived through a pandemic, everything seems possible), it is convenient to review our current consumption and be aware that in other times and other ways of life not so distant, people lived and survived without heating.

The idea is, not so much, to look for alternative means to heat the house, -that also- but to avoid losing the heat that already exists at home.

Resources to not lose heat

Review and repair possible drafts and leaks from doors and windows

When the tightness of the house is not correct, the heat can be “lost” through doors and windows, therefore, with the arrival of the cold it is convenient to review the state of these. If you notice current on your sides, you can use means as simple and at the same time, effective, as placing weatherstripping on the doors and bottom of the window and sealing the windows with tape to make them more watertight.

This stylish windbreaker (with NY skyline motif) is from Maisons du Monde. In gray cotton printed NY for 12.99 euros

New York. Printed gray cotton door seal strip

Amazon’s best seller is also very stylish. De Beautissu weatherstrip 90 cm door windbreaker against drafts for 14.19 euros

Beautissu Weatherstrip for door and window Tuuli HE of 90 cm – Windbreak against drafts – Saving heating costs – Natural – under doors energy saving – door sausage

And self-adhesive door and window sealing tape that prevents the entry of wind and reduces outside sound. Twelve meters for 8.99 euros

12M Foam Tape for Weather Strips Sealing Strips Door Window Draft Excluder EPDM Tape Self-adhesive Weather Strips for Sound Wind Noise Proof (White)

Textiles on the window

Or what is the same, the windows are better to have nice curtains and blinds (or even both) to serve as natural insulator to glass. And to better protect yourself from the cold, better forget about light fabrics. We are not going to ask you to wear thick damask patterned curtains (like your grandmother), but we do replace the linen drapes with some pretty velvet curtains or other thicker fabrics.





Velvet curtain with concealed belt loops by La Redoute, available in 10 colors and in size 260 x 135 cm. Price before normal € 54.99 and now with a 40% discount price 32.98 euros

Velvet curtain with hidden Velvet belt loops finish

And on the floor or on the walls in the form of headboards, tapestries …

At this time of year the carpets they become essential to give us thermal comfort. Upon all in houses with stone, porcelain, polished concrete floors…

A fluffy carpet will better maintain the temperature of the house. This model with long white hair with diamonds, size 160×230 cm 114.99 euros

Shaggy Modern Fluffy Long Pile Rug Flokati Style Diamond Pattern Cream, size: 160×230 cm

The walls are also transmitters of cold. Especially those that face exterior facades. If your bed leans against a wall that faces the outside, it is possible that in winter it is colder than usual. Even on interior walls An XXL and textile headboard has the advantage of isolating the wall from the cold and, already put, from noise.





Gether gray headboard with anthracite gray edges for 160 cm beds at Maisons du Monde for € 199.00

Gether. – Gray headboard with anthracite gray edges for 160 cm beds

The new trends of hanging tapestries on the wall (like the old ones) also have the property of serving as an insulator. And now that the tapestries are taken away, what are you waiting for to make them look on the coldest walls of the house?





Textile wall hanging, modern quilt art, moon phase wall art from Etsy 160.02 euros

Textile Wall Hanging, Modern Quilt Art, Moon Phase Wall Art

Alternatives to heating

Bioethanol fireplaces



Via Tinda´s Project. Image Jordi Canosa. Styling Mar Gausachs

To give heat at home without using electricity the best solution is a fireplace. The fire is what has replaced the heating. In the absence of a wood-burning fireplace that, to use indoors requires its own outlet, we can use bioethanol fireplaces. A resource that gives natural warmth that also puts a note of style at home, as in the living room of this apartment designed by Tinda’s Project.

A similar model to the living room. Bioethanol fireplace to recess in the wall with protective glass included black semi-matt stainless steel frame (120cm) 759.90 euros

Bioethanol fireplace to recess in the wall with protective glass included black semi-matt stainless steel frame (120cm)

Plaids and blankets, better wool

Like the curtains, it is time to save the light blankets for thick or wool blankets that “warm” and give real warmth.

This thick blanket model is Amazon’s best seller. Reversible velvet touch sofa blanket 130 x 160 cm, super soft and warm for Bed – (130×160 cm, Beige) 18.95 euros

PimpamTex – Sofa Blanket with Reversible Velvet Touch 130 x 160 cm, Super Soft and Warm for Bed – (130×160 cm, Beige)

From Linen & Cotton this blanket is made of 100% pure New Zealand wool. Of (140 x 200 cm) in beige tone for 67.99 euros

Linen & Cotton Warm and Soft Columbus Sheep Wool Blanket – 100% Pure New Zealand Wool, Natural Beige White (140 x 200 cm) Winter Blankets for Sofa Bed Single Double Bedspread

The Nordic that is winter and if possible feathers

For the same reason, the Nordic cannot be summer. It is best to opt for a winter duvet and if there is a better budget for feathers or goose down, like this one from Pikolin, available on Amazon. Duvet in goose down 92% with autumn / winter cotton fabric for 116.41 euros

Pikolin Home – 92% goose down duvet with autumn / winter cotton fabric and rooms with medium temperatures

Hot water bottles still exist

And now they are that pretty. They are a great help in preparing the bed before going to bed, a lifelong resource that continues to work just as well.





From Blumtal 1.8 liter capacity hot water bottle with soft turquoise blue cover for 11.99 euros

Blumtal Hot Water Bag 1.8L – Large Capacity Water Bottle with Soft Cover, Heat Bag, Turquoise Blue

And with capacity for two liters of Drizzle signature water, the water bottle is pink and the cover includes a nice panda 14.99 euros

Drizzle Hot Water Bottle Opaque Premium Classic Rubber Bottle with Lid Hot Water Bag For Cozy Nights Back, Neck and Shoulder Pain Relief 2L (Cute Panda)

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Similar in Decoesfera | 7 blankets to release this winter thanks to El Corte Inglés discounts

How to save up to 40% on your electricity bill thanks to home automation