This autumn with a winter face is leaving us very cold days, with frosts and heavy snowfalls, that is why it is the ideal time to get an electric fireplace that imitates fire but gives the same heat.

If you are one of those who has been freezing for two weeks even with the heating on, don’t worry, you are not alone.

Media Spain is suffering what is called a cold wave or polar front And that means having much lower temperatures than we usually have at this time of the year. Since, as you know, we are still in autumn and winter has a few weeks to go.

That is why what is craving this year are several hard months, with a lot of snow, a lot of ice and a lot of cold. And your home heating may not be enough.

And at LIDL they want to convince us that if what we are looking for is heat, we will buy the 1,950 W electric fireplace that gives heat, has a fire effect and costs less than 40 euros right now on sale.

Fireplace works plugged into the electrical network and allows us to use it as a heater, as an illuminator with its fire effect or with both options at the same time.

It has a thermostat, to choose what temperature we want to achieve, it is available in black and white, as seen in the photo on the cover and in the images of the body of the news and has overheating protection for greater security.

Weigh 5.35 kilograms since it is built in metal (and plastic parts), and there are few units left, since it has become fashionable after the cold wave that is sweeping the country.

Before it cost 49.99 euros and It has dropped to 39.99 euros, which represents a reduction of 20% that if you are one of those who spends the day with 20 blankets on top you should take into account. Remember also that Xiaomi launched a team for these issues a few weeks ago.