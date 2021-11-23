The Libertad frigate arrived at the port of Mar del Plata yesterday morning (@Armada_Arg)

The Liberatd Frigate arrived this Monday morning at the Mar del Plata Naval Base and was received with a ceremony led by the Minister of Defense, Jorge Taiana, after the closing of the training trip number 49 as a training ship of the Argentine Navy.

The ship entered the local port minutes before 10 o’clock and moored at the main dock of the shipyard, where Taiana received the midshipmen who completed the journey and were reunited with their families.

Under the command of Captain Osvaldo Raúl Chini, The frigate was anchored since last Friday off the coast of Mar del Plata, where it became one of the most outstanding postcards for thousands of tourists who came to the city for the long weekend, and from today it can be visited.

The ship was received by the head of the Defense portfolio, together with the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Juan Martin Paleo; the chief of the Air Force, Xavier Julian Isaac; the chief of staff of the ministry, Hector Mazzei; the Secretary General of the Navy, Diego Eduardo Suárez del Solar; the commander of the Atlantic Naval Area, Marcelo Luis Fernandez, and the local mayor, Guillermo Montenegro.

The ship had sailed on the last July 31 from the Buenos Aires Naval Station and it sailed for 90 days practically the entire Argentine maritime coastline.

During the tour, he anchored in the vicinity of Claromecó (Buenos Aires), the spa “El Cóndor” and San Antonio Oeste (Black river) Comodoro Rivadavia (Chubut) and Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) and the trip included the international ports of Valparaiso (Chili), Callao (Peru), Punta Arenas (Chile) and Montevideo (Uruguay), a total of 10,847 nautical miles, as reported by the Navy.

On the crossing 27 officers, 50 commissioned midshipmen and 180 non-commissioned officers participated on board, as well as guests from Army and Air Force training institutes. Taiana stressed that “today (yesterday) is a very important day and it is a pride to be able to receive this crew, which has completed the training of the midshipmen”.

“The frigate fulfilled its main mission, which is to train the sailors in charge of the defense of our country,” he said.

Before arriving, the ship was anchored off the coast of Mar del Plata

On its journey, the training ship He also participated in the ceremonies for the 200 years of the Peruvian Navy and in the day of the National Navy of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, and, in Ecuadorian waters, he had a meeting with the Ecuadorian Navy Training Ship BAE “Guayas”.

The objective of Instruction Trip 49 was to complete the professional training of midshipmen in commission of Promotion 149, 84 of the Marine Infantry and 105 of the Professional Corps Escalafón Intendancy as indicated Telam.

The Navy reported that the ship will set sail again next Saturday, towards Puerto Belgrano, and that between Tuesday and Friday it can be visited from 3pm to 6pm, with mandatory use of a chinstrap.

The Libertad frigate is 104 meters long, 14.3 wide, has a surface area of ​​2,652 square meters of sail, 3,635 tons of displacement at full load and a maximum height at its main mast of 50 meters.

It is a three-masted frigate (fore, main and mizzen) and bowsprit, the sail is made up of 27 sails, and the figurehead, which represents the Republic and its deep-rooted feeling of freedom, is a work of art by the resident Spanish sculptor in Argentina Carlos García González.

