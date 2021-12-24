The L'Hospitalet Junior Tournament is postponed due to covid



Dec 23, 2021 at 7:28 pm CET



It has not been. Despite the enormous efforts made over the last few weeks so that the 43rd edition of its historic Junior Tournament would take place as usual in the week of Kings, CB L’Hospitalet has officially confirmed the postponement because of the current situation with the covid, reported ‘L’H Digital’

In fact, the organizers had already run into serious problems from the Euroleague, which had meant that there were no international teams after the Great Britain team fell. Were confirmed the host CB L’Hospitalet, the current champion (Barça) and the runner-up (Joventut), as well as Casademont Zaragoza, Real Coosur Betis, Fundación 5 + 11 Baskonia, Movistar Estudiantes and Valencia Basket.

The tournament director, Francisco Caballero, “feels a lot & rdquor; have had to make this decision. “We were forced to do it due to the incidence and the number of infections that we currently have. All this prevented the tournament from being held in optimal health, safety and even competition conditions & rdquor;, he stressed.

Barça junior humiliated Madrid in the last league final | FCB

Nonetheless, the club insists that it is “a postponement, not a cancellation. We want the tournament to be played throughout the 2021-22 season with the same format and we intuit that the best option could be between the end of March and the beginning of May & rdquor ;.

The Barça junior lived through a sensational last season in which, in addition to the tournament in this town on the outskirts of Barcelona in a sensational meeting of ‘MVP’ Rafa Villar, he also brilliantly conquered the Spanish title ‘abusing’ Real Madrid in the final (63-102) in an exhibition by the Michael Caicedos, Gael Bonilla and James Nnaji.

Barça won the Adidas Next Generation in December 2020 | FCB

To culminate a historical course that has continued in the trust that Saras is currently placing in a large part of that team under Fabian Téllez, Barça also won the prestigious Adidas Next Generation of the Euroleague beating Penya in the final 79-55 with Caicedo as the most valued player of the entire tournament.

In parallel, other historical clubs in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat such as the Center Catòlic and the AESE have also been forced to postpone their Christmas tournaments. El Católic had planned a special edition dedicated to the little ones and AESE wanted to hold a men’s children’s tournament and another women’s junior tournament, according to the publication ‘L’H digital’.