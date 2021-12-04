LG Electronics presented in Mexico its new portable speaker, LG XBOOM 360, featuring LG’s proprietary omni-directional sound, three lighting modes, and a sleek design.

360º sound technology stands out from conventional directional sound by emitting a uniform auditory wave that, unlike the pattern that directs sound in a fixed direction, allows you to enjoy a balanced listening experience from anywhere.

LG has developed its own proprietary technology, which promises a true omni-directional sound experience, with no space restrictions, when combined with the horn’s cylindrical design, which helps prevent distortion.

Additionally, the tweeter’s superior titanium diaphragm construction creates a linear frequency for accurate reproduction in the high-frequency range, while fiberglass woofer generates dynamic bass with clear, natural mid-range response.

Designed in collaboration with the director of the Institute for Space Research and advisor to the Lighting Division of the Landscape Committee, Professor Inho Cha, the new LG XBOOM 360 portable speaker comes with three ambient lighting modes, which are precisely adjusted in color and temperature to each environment. Each lighting setting can be customized using the XBOOM mobile app.

LG’s built-in technology makes the experience even more interactive thanks to its DJ Mode function available in the application, with which the user can mix scratch sound effects while creating custom tracks and adding sound effects with DJ Effect and DJ Pad.

The new LG XBOOM 360 creates a three-dimensional sound experience, which you can enjoy for more than 10 continuous hours, thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery.

You can find it in department stores, like Sears and Liverpool, or online, through Walmart and Amazon, for a price ranging from 6,499 to 7,499 pesos.