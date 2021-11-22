The week of Black Friday this year is already leaving us with very prominent discounts. Today we have already seen some of the most discounted products in smart home, and this time we come to inform you about another great offer. This is the LG A1 TV, which comes discounted with a great discount on Aliexpress.

LG’s entry-level OLED is heavily discounted for Black Friday 2021. Via Aliexpress, we can get your 55-inch model at a price of 688.21 euros, being a model that normally tends to touch 1,000 euros.

How to get the discount through Aliexpress

To qualify for this promotion, you must apply the discount code BFLG45, which will make us a reduction of € 45 compared to the base price that is currently available. What’s more, we can apply another coupon of 12 euros that the store offers us, thus leaving the final price at 688.21 euros. As you can see, at the time of writing this news, the other models on offer have already flown.

LG OLED A1. Discount code: BFLG45

The great advantage of this offer is that it is made through Aliexpress Plaza, being a product that is sent from Spain and with very positive evaluations by the seller. According to the store, the TV should arrive in about a week.

The LG A1 is an OLED TV with 4K resolution. With 10-bit color depth, this TV is also compatible with HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Pro. It also has LG’s α7 Gen4 processor, which scales the image through artificial intelligence. The TV incorporates webOS 6.0 as its operating system, and has a 20 W audio system with HDMI eARC input.

