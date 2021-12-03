Like Toyota, Lexus also relies on hydrogen to power combustion engines. A new technology in which it is immersed, and of which it already has functional prototypes. A system that is also on board the unprecedented off-road concept, the Lexus ROV, of which it has revealed its qualities and characteristics.

It is difficult to think that, in the future, we will see a buggy in Lexus dealerships with the seal of the Japanese brand on any of its panels. The concept of Lexus ROV – «Recreational Off-highway Vehicle» – faithfully reproduces this most special type of model with which to have fun on the farthest reaches of the asphalt. An all-rounder that runs on hydrogen, although it is not electric.

Lexus engineers have developed the smallest model in the range, as you can see in the measurements detailed below. A buggy that reveals the suspensions and the rear-mounted engine, in addition to part of the tubular structure that serves as a roll cage. The cabin is protected by a series of panels, both front and side, and also at the rear where it protects the hydrogen storage tank.

Behind the suspensions of the Lexus ROV Concept is the hydrogen engine and the tank

Lexus ROV Concept dimensions Long 3,120 mm Width 1,725 ​​mm High 1,800 mm

Lexus ROV Concept official measurements

The Lexus ROV is a zero-emission recreational concept

The firm has tried to maintain the characteristic design of Lexus, which is not easy, although they can be seen the headlights in the typical ‘L’ shape, as well as the taillights They are arranged in the same style that represents the latest models of the brand. Inside, there are only two seats, with a half-analog, half-digital instrument cluster behind the leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, such as the gear lever or the seats, which also have different attachment harnesses.

The luxury brand owned by Toyota has also joined the serious bet in which the Japanese giant has been immersed in recent months, convinced that Hydrogen can not only be used in fuel cells, but also as a fuel for combustion engines traditional replacing gasoline and diesel, so the most interesting of the whole set is that this concept offers a small internal combustion engine powered by hydrogen.

Toyota develops a hydrogen-fueled combustion engine Read news

In this case, the Lexus have gone further by riding a block of only 1.0 liter. The firm has not indicated more specifications, pointing to an adaptation of the current block of three cylinders used in the smallest models of the Japanese matrix. Despite this, he has explained that the operation is as simple as that high pressure compressed hydrogen in the tank is passed into the combustion chamber directly through an injector, noting that hardly any emissions are generated since the amount of engine oil that is burned is practically equal to zero.