Discover the lessons from the launch of the first trailer for the new Marvel Studios film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After its debut in the second post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will address the concept of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, something that left us several lessons in this first trailer.

The relevance of series such as WandaVision and What If…?, Added to the history that La Casa de las Ideas has built on the big screen, leave us with some lessons that will be addressed at the premiere of the new Sam Raimi film.

Without further ado, discover the lessons of the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Consequences

As he was warned from his first film, as well as at the time of casting the spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, defying natural laws would bring consequences to Stephen Strange, who will now have to deal with different dangers that come from all corners of the immense Multiverse.

“Your definition of reality will have its punishment” is heard in the background, when Strange assures that he did not want this madness to be unleashed.

Wedding bells?

In the trailer you can see Dr. Christine Palmer dressed as a wedding, in what could be a different universe than the one we know, where Strange and Palmer finally join their lives, but very little is known about this detail.

Different Universes

The Multiverse is one of the central themes of phase four of the MCU, where different eras of Marvel’s history in the cinema could converge, and this is announced to us by the Marvel Studios logo that presents its different variants as we have known it

Wanda: From guilt to help

Wanda Maximoff returns to the scene right where the end of WandaVision left us, with her living peacefully in a cabin, studying the book of the Darkhold, so Strange asks for her help to deal with the danger that lies ahead.

Thanks to the magic of chaos, Scarlet Witch can be more powerful than the former Sorcerer Supreme, something that Agatha Harkness even explained in the ending of WandaVision.

America Chavez

In this first preview, we were finally able to see the appearance of actress Xichitl Gómez, who will be in charge of playing America Chavez, a powerful heroine capable of opening portals to the different Marvel universes, which will be of great help to Strange.

Shuma gorath

One of the villains that was finally revealed in this first trailer is Shuma Gorath, an entity that can travel throughout the Multiverse and who would persecute America Chavez for his ability.

Shuma Gorath debuted in the pages of Marvel Premier # 5 (November, 1972), created by Steve Englehart and Frank Brunner, who were inspired by Robert E. Howard’s The Curse of the Golden Skull, in addition to his appearance being resembles the monsters written by HP Lovecraft.

Mordo

Another of the old acquaintances who return to the second part of Doctor Strange is Mordo, who returns disappointed in the lies that The Ancent One used to limit his power, and this time he is determined to end the different sorcerers that exist in the world. , and now throughout the Multiverse.

Supreme Doctor Strange

Another of the great surprises that the first advance of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left us is the identity of the main villain of the plot, which is Supreme Doctor Strange, the variant of Stephen Strange that we met in What If…?

Everything indicates that the two variants of Strange will have an epic fight either to save the Multiverse from Madness, or to submerge reality in chaos, something that the plot of Sam Raimi will reveal to us.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil..

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gómez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 5, 2022.

Source: Marvel Studios

The Supreme Sorcerer is present in the Marvel Verse

Life and magic gave him a second chance… and he became the Supreme Sorcerer!

The master of the mystical arts revealed his origin in Strange Tales # 115 in 1963, after his previous appearances shocked the minds of thousands of readers.

The conceited New York surgeon created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko began a journey of discovery that is, practically, an analogy of the emergence, development and mastery of the powers that made him the main protector of the Earth against magical and mystical threats.

SMASH and Marvel Comics México brings you Marvel-Verse: Doctor Strange, with the best stories of the Master of the Mystic Arts in La Casa de las Ideas.

