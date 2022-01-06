One more year Lenovo takes advantage of the CES in Las Vegas to announce the renewal of its line of Lenovo Legion 5 laptops with improvements in power and a new range of screens up to 240 Hz to play to the fullest.

The Legion 5 series It is one of the best-selling gaming laptop ranges in the Lenovo catalog and, therefore, an important reference for the brand that, year after year, improves its performance to place these laptops in a competitive place.

The new Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro references They will arrive with new 12th generation Intel Core processors and versions with AMD Ryzen 6000 and Nvidia RTX 3070 GPUs, so the evolution in terms of hardware is more than guaranteed.

Another important novelty comes from the hand of the new screens that the brand has chosen for this generation of Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro gaming laptopsas well as a Legion Coldfront 4.0 hardened cooling system.

Lenovo Legion 5 (15-inch) Lenovo Legion 5i (15-inch) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16-inch) Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (16-inch) Dimensions and weight Starting at 19.99mm and starting at 2.4kg Starting at 19.99mm and starting at 2.4kg Starting at 19.9mm and starting at 2.49kg Starting at 19.9mm and starting at 2.49kg Screen 15 ”WQHD IPS (2,560 x 1,440 px) | Up to 165 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms | 300 nits compatible with Dolby Vision | NVIDIA G-SYNC 15 ”WQHD IPS (2,560 x 1,440 px) | Up to 165 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms | 300 nits compatible with Dolby Vision | NVIDIA G-SYNC 16 ”WQHD + IPS (2,560 x 1,600 px) | Up to 240 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms | 500 nits compatible with Dolby Vision | NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium 16 ”WQHD + IPS (2,560 x 1,600 px) | Up to 240 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms | 500 nits compatible with Dolby Vision | NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Processor AMD Ryzen 7 up to 6800HX Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen AMD Ryzen 9 up to 6900HX 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900H Graphic card NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 Ti Memory Up to 32GB 4800Mhz DDR5 Up to 32GB 4800Mhz DDR5 Up to 32GB 4800Mhz DDR5 Up to 32GB 4800Mhz DDR5 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD (Gen4) Up to 1TB PCIe SSD (Gen4) Up to 1TB PCIe SSD (Gen4) Up to 1TB PCIe SSD (Gen4) Operating system Windows 11 Pro | Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro | Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro | Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro | Windows 11 Home Battery 60Whr | Super Rapid Charge 80Whr | Super Rapid Charge 80Whr | Super Rapid Charge | Supports 230W Slim Adapter 80Whr | Super Rapid Charge | Supports 230W Slim Adapter Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 | Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 | Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 | Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 | Wi-Fi 6E Price and availability May 2022 | 1,199.99 euros May 2022 | 1,299.99 euros May 2022 | 1,599.99 euros March 2022 | 1,699.99 euros

Lenovo Legion 5, sober designs with more power and less heat

The Legion 5 arriving in 2022 They will do it under the same sober and contained aesthetic that we already saw in the previous generation, using magnesium aluminum alloys with textures that avoid the presence of fingerprints and dirt, while providing robustness to the chassis.

Inside it will house the new 12th generation Intel processors, as well as versions equipped with the new Ryzen 6000, accompanied by graphics that will reach the RTX 3070 that would provide the necessary power to function with ease in games and content creation.

This update in performance also requires that the cooling system be fine-tuned, which has been redesigned to improve its performance.

Legion Coldfront 4.0 promises to keep the temperatures of the new hardware at bay without the heat being transmitted to the keyboard and all this with a very low noise level that, in the words of those responsible for the brand, would allow play or work at full power even in quiet environments as offices or in class.

The new Lenovo Legion 5 series integrates 15.6-inch screens with WQHD resolution, a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and a response of 3 ms that allows you to fluently play any title, or work comfortably creating content.

The Legion 5 assemble a full keyboard with RGB backlighting and numeric keypad, as well as a large touchpad. Lighting is controlled by the new management software Legion Spectrum RGB from which you can customize the appearance of the keyboard.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, the best of the Legion 5 tuned for esports

In terms of design, one of the most obvious novelties of this model is the Glacier White finish, maintaining the same quality and solidity in the magnesium and aluminum alloy used in the Legion 5.

Legion 5 Pro maintains its bet with the new processors incorporating references with Intel Core i7-12700H processors state-of-the-art or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and GPU support Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Incorporates the Legion AI Engine 2.0 system, the artificial intelligence system that balances the workload between the processor and the GPU to obtain the maximum performance at all times, optimizing energy consumption and heat generation.

Temperature control is carried out by the revamped Legion Coldfront 4.0 cooling system that adds oversized air intakes to facilitate the entry of fresh air and the expulsion of heat more efficiently.

The main differentiating factor of the Legion 5 Pro is the incorporation of the first 16-inch WQHD + screen (2,960 x 1,600 px) with a variable refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. This means that the laptop adapts the screen frequency to the frame rate delivered by the GPU, improving image quality and final fluidity.

The new generation of Lenovo gaming laptops comes with very attractive proposals for an increasingly contested market niche.