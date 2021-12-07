The LEGOs that you have to give to a Mario fan for Christmas

It is not a cheap or easy to find kit lately, but it is a unique product and that it has limited stocks.

Its set includes 2,646 pieces, and allow you to recreate a retro tv , the mythical console Nintendo Entertainment System , its command and the cartridge from Super Mario for the NES. But the thing does not stop there, since we can also create the level Super Mario on a kind of tape that we will place inside the LEGO television to play. You can also place the interactive Mario figure on the television to make the sounds of the game.

This is the kit that every fan of the plumber should have. It is one of the most original and elaborate products that LEGO has created lately, and is intended directly for adults nostalgic .

Block Interrogation from Super Mario 64

Another very interesting pack is the Mario 64 interrogation block. It is a complex kit full of parts with which we can recreate the world of Super Mario 64.

The block has a mechanism that allows the princess peach castle in the Mushroom Kingdom along three levels. On the right we will have the Field of the Bomb-Omb, led by King Bob-omb. On the other side of the castle the icy universe from “Cool, Cool Mountain” along with the big penguin who challenges us to race in the video game. And finally, just below the castle will be located Land of Fire, where the villain Don Ojos is found.

The kit can be combined with other Mario games that we already have, as the initial pack. In this way, we can add sound effects and music to this wonderful set.

Be careful, at the moment Amazon does not have units in stock, so its price is quite inflated by third-party sellers.

Bowser’s Sky Fortress

While the other two previous proposals are mainly intended for adults, this model of King Bowser’s floating ship is more designed for children, specifically for older than 8 years onwards.

It is a very fun game, since can be combined with other LEGO sets Super Mario. Ideally, complement it with the Mario starter pack (71360) or Luigi’s (71387). There are also multiple challenges, and if we have both Mario and Luigi, you can play as a team or perform challenges to compete against each other.

This post includes affiliate links to Amazon and El Output could receive a commission for them. Even so, the decision to include them has been made freely, by editorial criteria and without responding to any type of request by the brands involved.