There are many accessories that identify you as a gamer, one of them is to wear good helmets. Helmets are an essential accessory since they are a tool to immerse yourself much more in the game. As it is Black Friday, there are many products on sale right now, such as these Razer Kraken helmets with cat ears and RGB lights, they are for 66 euros on Amazon.

There are many more helmets that are just as cool as the Mars Gaming helmets with RGB lights, but if you want some that are a little different and that give a touch of fun, these helmets are a good option.

Last updated on 2021-11-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These helmets are very popular precisely because of the cat ears that are also illuminated with RGB lights. They provide a more gaming style and they even have a bit of Japanese style. In any case these helmets are different and it is a good way to attract attention with style to gain more viewers. They can be customized since you can choose the colors and also the lighting modes, so they will be much more special.

If you usually play with friends online with voice chat, these helmets are ideal. Many helmets do not have noise isolation on the microphone, which is why you usually hear a little worse. The mike of these helmets picks up much less noise, so we will be heard clearly when we speak.

The helmets have a connection with Bluetooth 5.0, so it will be a very stable connection. The battery of these helmets can last about 20 hours if you have the lights and 50 hours if the lights are off, you can play with them in those games that are endless and will not run out of battery.

They contain a game mode To optimize the performance of the headphones, in this way we will react faster when we hear a sound. What’s more, offer surround sound thanks to the 40-millimeter diaphragms it has, thanks to this we will enjoy the game much more.

Being wireless are much more comfortable as they offer more freedom of movement. We can get up from the table and go to the kitchen without having to take off our helmets, it would not be the first time that someone almost ran out of laptop because they forgot to take off their helmets.

If you are looking for original headphones that do not lose sound quality, these helmets are perfect and their price is 66 euros on Amazon.

