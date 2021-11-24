Since Saturday, the Bresh moves to GEBA (@fiestabresh)

From next weekend the mythical party Bresh will move to GEBA. It will be the first of several outdoor shows to be held at the San Martín headquarters of the Gimnasia y Esgrima club in Buenos Aires. From the organization of the events they highlighted that They chose this new site for its shortcuts and for being away from large buildings.

“Bresh Buenos Aires with a new place unlocked” , announced the official accounts of the event anticipating that this Saturday, November 27 “The most beautiful party in the world” it will be held at GEBA.

The outdoor shows at the San Martín headquarters, located on Avenida Figueroa Alcorta and Avenida de los Ombúes in the City of Buenos Aires, return from this weekend. From 10:30 p.m. the doors will be open to the public to whom it is promised “Milestone after milestone.”

The entrance is for people over 18 years old since alcoholic beverages are sold. “See you on Saturday BB (sic)”, announced the organizers in Flash Ticket, the platform to access the tickets.

La Bresh will be the first in a series of recitals and theme parties to be held soon at GEBA. So far, the next confirmed is the show He Killed a Motorized Police, on December 18 from 20.

La Bresh was created by a group of friends in 2016 in the city of Buenos Aires with the mission of putting together a new type of night out with the values ​​of the new generations and promoting an environment of collective freedom.

The first parties were held for 450 people, but in less than a year the number of public had already tripled.

With its growth, this party also became a meeting place for artists, rappers, actors and prominent personalities of the new generation throughout the country, and from 2019 it was extended to other countries such as Uruguay and Ecuador.

Until last year, more than 240 thousand people had participated in the mythical party. During the quarantine, Bresh had to adapt: ​​more than eight months of virtual editions with free access through live broadcasts. In an unprecedented and shocking social phenomenon, a audience of approximately 850 thousand views with a peak of 83 thousand views simultaneously in the strictest moment of confinement.

It quickly ranked number 1 in trends in Argentina on Twitter and established itself as the most popular party in the country and social networks in its new digital format.

In September the young party burst into New York, with sold-out tickets. With figures such as Rosalía, Thomas Dogherty, Ross Butler, Nikita Dragun and Dascha Polanco, the event was also held simultaneously in Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Mar del Plata. In the United States it also has its edition in Miami.

The universal language of well-being, dance, party and meeting: the ingredients of an unprecedented event, not only sold out, but also chosen by many artists and celebrities.

After the quarantine, the Bresh returned to the presence with parties in the Argentine Polo Field. With him Palermo Hippodrome and Paseo de la Infanta, the locations became a center for massive events and open-air bowling alleys, but also a center for complaints from neighbors affected by the constant loud music.

In fact, since 2018 they have been making complaints about it. Precisely, GEBA was chosen for being “away from large buildings” and “places of residence with high population density”.

