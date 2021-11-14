The celebration of the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda was accompanied by the launch of an irresistible whim for fans of the hero of Hyrule, a new model of Game & Watch with three of the original installments of The Legend of Zelda pre-installed, a classic game and several additional functions that round out the value of Nintendo’s new pocket mini-console that little bit more.

Now, as happened with the previous Game & Watch commemorative, dedicated to Super Mario Bros., the new model includes numerous secrets and additional functionalities that are not in sight. Tricks for each of the included games and curiosities that round off and make this tribute to the beginnings of the cult saga more special.

It is no secret that in Extra Life we are terribly fans of The Legend of Zelda, and although we will have to wait until 2022 to get the hang of the sequel to Zelda: Breath of The Wild, we have come up with the perfect way to liven up the wait: we have gathered more than twenty tricks for you that you get the most out of the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, its games, its additional functions and even the clock mode.

Without further ado, here are 21 secrets and curiosities of Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda.

Unlock Game & Watch’s “Game C”: Vermin





If in Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Nintendo’s mustachioed superstar starred in a classic game with his own secret variant, the zeldera version was not going to be less: in addition to the game modes GAME A and GAME B of Game & Watch: Vermin there is a third alternative: the GAME C.

Accessing this hidden mode is very simple: just press button A for five seconds on the title screen itself. Of course, we recommend that you try your luck first with the previous two: the difficulty and speed of the classic Vermin it shoots up. He who warns is not a traitor.

How to Instantly Unlock The Legend of Zelda Second Quest





Before the concept of New Game + was invented, Nintendo pulled out of its hat an alternate variant of the main adventure of The legend of zelda: the Second Quest. In essence, a more difficult variant in which the dungeon layout has been altered. How to access it?

The traditional way to access the Second quest is to complete the game. Unlike First Quest, when choosing the slot to start over, we will see how Link raises his sword.

Quick mode is much easier: just to write ZELDA when asked for the name before starting a new game. We will skip the First Quest process.

Surprise: the case’s Triforce glows in the dark

More than a secret, it is a not so obvious curiosity: the design of the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda It is totally inspired by the classic liquid crystal machines, although, beyond the nintendera crosshead, there is a conveniently distinctive detail: the greenish motifs that surround the buttons and cover the edges on the reverse.

So far nothing really special. However, if we look closely at the back of the mini-console we will see a screen-printed Triforce. The big little detail here is that the Triforce is illuminated when the machine operates in the dark. Quite a detail.

Play The Legend of Zelda music in clock mode





A terrifyingly simple trick: the clock mode of Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is designed to show Link on screen adventures in levels inspired by the classic The legend of zelda. The funny thing is that if at any time we hold down the A button for five seconds we will activate the sounds and music of each level.

How to disable the sounds? Basically, just press the A button again for another five seconds and the watch mode will be silent again.

How to activate screensavers from standby mode





Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda It has been designed to be the perfect tribute to the saga for its anniversary, and the best thing is that it overflows with special details even when we are not using it.

After 3 minutes of inactivity, the console will go to sleep mode showing up to 11 different illustrations of the saga The legend of zelda. Some, by the way, not so well known. How to view these themed screensavers?

If the console enters sleep mode during a game of The legend of zelda you’ll see the classic Famicom cover or artwork from the original Zelda.

you’ll see the classic Famicom cover or artwork from the original Zelda. If the console goes into sleep mode with Zelda II: the Adventure of Link you will see the main illustration of the game as well as promotional images.

If the console enters sleep mode with Link’s awakening you will see the Game Boy cover image and different game art.

you will see the Game Boy cover image and different game art. Also, if the console enters sleep mode with the clock or in a game of Game & Watch: Vermin you will see different classic illustrations from the first installments.

Start playing with an advantage





Zelda II: The Adventure of Link is one of the most challenging games in the Zelda saga. Luckily, there is a simple trick that will make the quest easier: on the save slot selection screen, all you have to do is hold the A button for five seconds and then press START. The best? The same trick works for all three games of the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda although, as you will see, the effects are different.

Play BUTTON COMBINATION Advantage THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Hold the A button for five seconds and press START You start with 20 hearts

ZELDA II Hold the A button for five seconds and press START Life, Magic and Power to the maximum (Level 8)

All available spells.

LINK’S AWAKENING Hold the A button for five seconds and press START You start with all the hearts

When you retrieve the sword, it will be Level 2



And the thing does not end there: if with this advantage we are eliminated throughout the game of any of the games and we want to continue playing with the same conditions, it will be enough with hold down button A during the Game Over screen. More facilities, impossible.

How to save the game manually





As much as he has the Triforce of Valor, Link needs a break between dungeons. In the NES classic, a saving system has already been enabled and its new version for Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda it was not going to be less. In fact, the process has been greatly simplified through a simple combination of buttons.

The essential: pressing the buttons at the same time A, B, START and SELECT in any of the three classics we will access manual saving. Now, we must activate them in a specific menu depending on the game.

Play Button combination Where to Activate The legend of zelda A, B, START and SELECT at the same time On the inventory screen

Zelda ii A, B, START and SELECT at the same time When we are traveling on the main game map

On the secondary battle screen or in a village

Link’s awakening A, B, START and SELECT at the same time During the game







The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening version of Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda It is practically the same as the one released on the Game Boy. In fact, versions from different regions have been included, such as English or Japanese, and the best thing is that they all retain their respective Easter Eggs when naming the save slot. A) Yes:

If we use the name of ZELDA In any of the versions in the selection menu, the main theme of the saga will begin to be heard The legend of zelda .

In any of the versions in the selection menu, the main theme of the saga will begin to be heard . If we use the name of LOLO in the French versions an original song will start to be played in the split selection menu.

in the French versions an original song will start to be played in the split selection menu. If we use the name of MOYSE In the German version, another original song will be played in the selection menu.

In the German version, another original song will be played in the selection menu. If we use the name Totaka (ぜ る だ) in the 1993 Japanese edition, Totaka’s song will begin to be heard in the selection menu. And if we write Taketake (と た け け) we will listen to a more funky version.

Unlock the minigame Attack Mode





The clock of Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda includes its own stopwatch inspired by Zelda II, and this in turn hides an Attack Mode, a time trial mode in which we are challenged to eliminate more than twenty enemies in record time.

To access this secret minigame you have to go to the settings screen of the stopwatch and once there keep button A pressed for five seconds. The rest depends on your skill with the sword!

Extra Ball: the hours of Clock Mode also hide secrets





As the name suggests, half the appeal of Game & Watch reside in its clock mode, and that of the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is really exceptional:





From the start, what happens on the screen while the time is shown is an adventure in the form of a game that is displayed automatically and in 12-hour cycles. In fact, the setting depends on the time.





In addition, by pressing any button we can take control of Link during clock mode. Of course, the time will be shown in the upper margin.





Finally, and as it happens in the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. there are events scheduled for specific hours. For example, every time 2:22 is shown on the screen, a group of fairies will flutter around.

Are these all the tricks and secrets of the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda? They are definitely not few. But we are almost certain that one of them eludes us. And the truth is that we will be delighted to discover them.