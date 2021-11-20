Preparations for the gala The Game Awards 2021 seem to be being culminated. Just a few days ago we knew the list of nominees for each of the categories with Metroid Dread as a candidate to be the Game of the Year. Now, while the return of a highly anticipated game is rumored, it is beginning to sound strongly that The Legend of Zelda could be one of the protagonists of the gala presented by Geoff Keighley. This has been indicated by the Insider SamusHunter, who has not gone into details about which title could appear at dawn on December 10.

The celebrations for the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, will continue at #TheGameAwards #NintendoSwitch #TheLegendOfZelda pic.twitter.com/VQy27qjUpe – Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@ SamusHunter2) November 18, 2021

It was at E3 2021 that Nintendo announced that the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild It will arrive in 2022, so the highly anticipated exclusive game for the hybrid console could show what would be its third trailer at the gala, although we do not know if its launch date would be specified. Likewise, it should be remembered that The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess They have been sounding for months as new remasters of the saga for Nintendo Switch to commemorate its 35th anniversary, something that has already been done with Skyward Sword successfully.

What would be surprising is that Nintendo did not participate in The Game Awards, since the company usually appears at the awards ceremony with an announcement. Without going any further, last year he confirmed Sephiroth as a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter while in 2019 he showed Bravely Default II and No More Heroes III. Will Link be the lucky one to appear in this year’s installment?