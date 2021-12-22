The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild could arrive in November 2022, although it is not yet confirmed. Find out all the details, in this note!

There is no doubt that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It is one of the best video games in history according to the favorable reviews of fans and specialists. This title was a before and after in the Zelda saga, and we are getting closer to its sequel, although for now there is nothing confirmed.

And it is that recently the founder and director of content of IGN, Peer Schneider, he warned fans of Nintendo about the great year that the company will have in 2022. In addition, Schneider hinted that Breath of the Wild 2 will have its launch in November next year, although at the moment we do not know if that will be the case.

On the podcast Nintendo Voice Chat, where Schneider left his opinion on what the Game Awards 2021, an open world question arose. Saying that Nintendo owns very few open world games, Schneider responded: “I think that will probably change next November when we are playing Breath of the Wild 2. “.

Undoubtedly this is great news for fans of the saga, however there is still no information regarding The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. It should be noted that the game was released during the E3 from Nintendo of 2019 and so far there have only been a few short clips that don’t show much.

However, we can speculate that the sequel will be built on the basis of the original with new mechanics and systems. One of the most curious movements will be a dash in which our character can go through objects. In addition, everything seems to indicate that we will have new weapons.

The Legend of Zelda: BotW had its official launch in 2017 for Nintendo Switch and Wii U. It was undoubtedly a title that made video game history.

