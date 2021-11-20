The title was announced at E3 2019 with a preview this year.

One of the most relevant sagas in the video game industry is undoubtedly The Legend of Zelda, which has marked a before and after for many players who see in Link’s adventures the greatest stories and experiences that the medium has offered them.

The relevance of the Nintendo saga is so great that some of his titles have made a big impact on the industry. This would be the case of Zelda Ocarina of Time, Zelda A Link to the Past and Zelda Breath of the Wild, among others to a greater or lesser extent. Nevertheless, there is a fact that has quite shocked the fans of the saga, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. And this fact is that Nintendo has not made any kind of act to commemorate this important date.

This has sat like a pitcher of cold water for many fans, who were hoping that 2021 was a big year for Zelda, which it’s would have been celebrated with the launch of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, having passed the equator of November we already know that this will not be so. Nevertheless, Nintendo may have an ace up its sleeve.

The Game Awards could feature its Zelda ad

It should be noted that in recent years Nintendo has been characterized by presenting characters from its Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass at the awards gala of The Game Awards, being so with the release of Sora as the last fighter, this tradition will no longer be fulfilled, thus giving rise to another big announcement should cover the gala. And now an insider points out that this will be Zelda.

This same insider, Samus Hunter, has indicated that Zelda’s 35th Anniversary Celebration Continues at The Game Awards, in such a way that he could be advancing an announcement, as you can see in the following tweet that he has shared on his social networks:

Yes OK Nintendo is quite likely to bring the Zelda sequel to The Game Awards, since in the past he did it with the original Breath of the Wild, the truth is that This insider has been characterized by failing more than a fairground shotgun, this being the reason that takes away the credibility of his words. Be that as it may, we will have to wait for the appointed gala to see if we see Zelda and Link in action again

