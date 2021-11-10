According to many, the political battle of the day was fought last night in The Hormiguero and the measure was the audience figures obtained by the Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Almeida and the President of the Isabel Díaz Ayuso Community.

We also imagine a woman, like any other, deciding what to wear. But also to a politics that has to convey an image with every little thing. And the wardrobe is one of the most important. He decided on a black blazer jacket and we have found it in Zara.

The journalistic reports say that the President of Madrid was good at the appointment and the interview. Although he said so much that in the interview that `little has been said about the look of the President of the Community.

No tweed suit, no pearls, no formal shirt, no hunting vest … Isabel Diaz Ayuso she was even sexy with a black leather effect blazer, without noticing what she was wearing underneath, gold-bronze hippie-style earrings and a nice red lipstick. It is possibly one of the most modern images that Isabel Díaz Ayuso has projected. Let’s remember that a very similar look jumped to the media from the hand of a socialist, Trinidad Jiménez.





The truth is that black leather was always very rocky, the cut of the jacket: double-breasted jacket, is what gives it the point of elegance. The earrings are far from being classic and show the self-described “tabernary” as a woman with an even more hippie, modern, open point. Isabel D´íaz Ayuso He is not afraid of cleavage either and it is not perceived that he is wearing something under his shirt, and yes: that way he is even more daring. Especially if we think that we are talking about a popular party policy.

We are more used to her red lips, but the general combination does not make us think that we are dealing with a rancid or dandruff woman.





As we said, we have found the jacket in Zara. It costs 49.95 euros and we are clear that it is because of the shape of the neckline and the covered buttons.

By the way, it has become clear to us: if we talk about Isabel Díaz Ayuso, We are not looking at just any woman deciding what to wear on any given night.