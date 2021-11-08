Last March, Samsung officially presented its new Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G, two twins with 64 MP camera, fast charging and AMOLED screen up to 120Hz. A few months later, in August, I took the 5G variant and upgraded it with a more powerful processor, resulting in the Galaxy A52s 5G.

Now, judging from the latest rumors, it seems that the next generation is almost ready. The well-known leaker @OnLeaks and Digit.in have published the first renderings and a video of the Galaxy A53, so that we can already get an idea of ​​the design that the future member of the Galaxy A family will have.

Thinner, but very similar to its predecessor

As we see in the images, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have a design very similar to the Galaxy A52, but it will be slightly thinner than its predecessor. In fact, the Digit.in medium ensures that the new Samsung model will have a thickness of 8.14 mm (9.73 mm if we include the protrusion of the rear camera), while in the A52 that figure was 8.4 mm.

This reduction in thickness would be given by the disappearance of the headphone jack socket, so that the lower part would be reserved for the USB-C port, the speaker and the card slot (the latter, in the A52, is located on the upper edge).

If these renders are confirmed, we would be facing a flat screen, perforated and with a single front camera, while the rear would adopt that fuses the camera with the housing making the module an extension of the rear panel.

The renders also confirm the presence of four sensors in the rear camera and some edges with a metallic finish. Only black and white colors appear, but the Galaxy A53 will probably end up being available in other matte shades, like the A52 and A52s.

Via | Android Authority