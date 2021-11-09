The commercial life of the Ford Mondeo is coming to an end. In March 2022, production of this iconic model will cease, of which the oval brand has already made it clear that it will not have a replacement. A more than mysterious situation according to the prototypes sighted in recent months and this leak of two sketches with a very attractive design.

The blue oval brand has already put an expiration date on one of its most iconic models. The Ford Mondeo will say goodbye in March 2022, for both Europe and the United States, leaving these two markets orphaned of a D-segment saloon, although for the Old Continent the firm already has a scheduled replacement, and confirmed: the Ford Kuga.

In China, the manufacturer sells a specific crossover with a very attractive image, and of which Mike Levine, Ford’s head of public relations in the United States, warned that “this new crossover is only destined for China, and that there was no plan to offer the Ford Evos in other markets. But, for months, the firm rolls with prototypes of a sedan with crossover tints in the United States and in Europe, locations where we have seen the supposed replacement for the Mondeo in spy photos.

Leaked Ford Mondeo sketches show more European design

The mystery has grown bigger with leaking this pair of sketches, whose design fits perfectly with what these sighted prototypes show behind the camouflage. A sedan with a very sporty aesthetic with the air of a coupe that provides the sleek roofline and road on large alloy wheels. While Evos genes are clearly visible on the front, practically a carbon copy, not behind.

The rear bets on a differentiated style. Yes, it retains a top light bar to tie the pilots together but these are styled closer to the Mustang Mach-e. A very interesting detail, since the Chinese source itself that has revealed the sketches has indicated -textually- that the design is more European than Asian. The question does not stop here, because to make the mystery bigger, the oval brand applied for the protection of the name “Ford Evos” in the European Union’s patent and intellectual property registry in 2020.

At this point, no possibility can be ruled out on Ford’s part, because despite the leaking of the sketches has taken place in China, they qualify them as the future Ford Mondeo, so the possibilities are two: a new model for Europe or a second variant of the crossover for the Asian giant It can even be sold under the Changan brand, with which Ford maintains a close collaboration. It will be necessary to wait for the brand to decide on a move or to unveil this new model to know all its details.