According to some studies, by the year 2025 we will have a decrease of 85 million jobs, mainly derived from the “hybrid” between humans and technology, a trend that we are seeing more and more; However, it is also expected, for that same year, the birth of more than 97 million jobs that will require a completely new set of skills that, today, we have begun to observe more constantly.

Against this background we can speak of an enormous need on the part of the global market, in which more than 50% of the collaborators that exist today in all organizations in the world, will require a reskilling, that is to say, they will have to unlearn what they have already learned in order to obtain new knowledge and thus be able to face the emerging challenges.

Although it is true that 64% of companies have an approach to be able to classify and begin to understand their skills, only 2 out of 5 Human Resources professionals know what those they require within their organizations. This puts a big question on the table: do we really know what are the skills required by our business? Do we know what we will need to be able to face future challenges?

Not all are obstacles in this trend, but we have to start defining a way forward to approach this new concept, the main thing will be to determine the “mastery levels”, that is, the degree of experience you acquire on a new skill . Many companies already have 4 or 5 levels, others 1 to 3, but the most important question is whether we are really measuring those skills that are necessary for our corporation.

Once identified which are the competencies that we need within, I will be able to establish the mastery levels and thus determine which of my collaborators comply with it. On the other hand, with regard to those who do not comply with the requirements, they will not necessarily have to leave the ranks of our organizations, it will simply be necessary to know so that we are aware of not giving them projects that they will not be able to control and that, for Therefore, when we measure their results, we would be putting a stone in the way that prevents them from moving forward.