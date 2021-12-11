According to Tom Henderson, Star Wars Eclipse release date could be years away. Quantic Dream’s new game about the Star Wars universe has excited many gamers and fans of the franchise, but it is likely to become one of many games that have an exciting introduction and then disappear for quite some time. Although details are scant, Star Wars Eclipse was one of The Game Awards’ biggest reveals, so this wait can be tough.

The only thing that is really known is that Star Wars Eclipse is set in the time of the High Republic. Although it has been mentioned, it has never been explicitly seen outside of the books. There are rumors that the films will try to bring this era to life, but it seems that Quantic Dream could be ahead of them.

The launch of Star Wars Eclipse would be years away

The launch of Star Wars Eclipse will take at least 3-4 years to complete. The Quantic Dream’s Paris and Montreal studios are working together on the project, and Paris is in charge of the narrative. Apparently, Quantic Dream is clear about its concept of the game, but it is not clear how advanced it is. Henderson He also noted that the studio is having a hard time hiring developers, which could be holding up the game.

It remains to be seen if Star Wars Eclipse will appear at a video game event in the near future, but it looks like it will be a game that will take some time. For now, fans will have to sift through the rumors to get an idea of ​​what this game will be.