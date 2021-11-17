The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) closed its first trading day on Nov. 16 with “respectable” trading volume, but paling compared to other similar releases.

Bitcoin futures ETFs provide investors with exposure to possible future Bitcoin prices without forcing them to have any Bitcoin in their possession.

At the close of the market on the Chicago Board of Exchange (CBOE), XBTF had accumulated around $ 9.5 million in assets under management (AUM), and saw about $ 4.6 million in daily trading volume, according to investing.com. This is just a fraction of the first day trading volume of $ 1 billion that the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) had on October 19 on the NYSE.. Since then, BITO has reached 2% of all ETFs by total trading volume.

Tommy Horan, director of corporate partnerships at Australian exchange Swyftx, said it was a “pretty low-key launch, but VanEck won’t be too concerned. Your commissions [más bajas] they should attract a steady rate of entries over the next quarter. “

“This was always going to be a bit of a disappointment after all the hype surrounding the $ 1.1 billion ProShares launch and it continues the trend we saw with the Valkyrie ETF.”

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF also had a relatively mediocre launch; XBTF’s price fell 3% in the first hour of trading on October 22 on Nasdaq, despite its $ 78 million in trading volume.

Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, suggested in a tweet from November 17 that XBTF’s trading volume would normally be pretty good, but that has been largely overshadowed by BITO.

XBTF traded about $ 5 million on its first day. Normally that would be pretty good, probably 10% of this year’s releases. It’s only overshadowed by the absurd $ 1 billion BITO, not to mention the $ 78 million BTF.

Lower trading volume on XBTF follows the SEC’s rejection of VanEck’s request for a spot Bitcoin ETF. Unlike the futures ETF, a spot ETF would allow investors to gain exposure to the current price of Bitcoin without needing to own BTC themselves.

Usually, Horan praised the launch of XBTF, but says crypto ETFs won’t reach their full potential until a spot ETF is approved.: “It’s great for the industry to see crypto funds get regulatory approval, but until a spot ETF is accepted, none are going to reach their full potential.”

