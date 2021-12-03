The latest update for Smash Ultimate is here

A couple of days ago it was announced that the latest update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be available soon. Well, the day has come and right now you can download the version 13.0.1 of the popular fighting game and here we will tell you about some of its novelties.

【お 知 ら せ】

更新 デ ー タ （Ver. 13.0.1） を 配 信 し ま し た。 修正 や 調整 が 入 っ た フ ァ イ タ ー な ど は こ ち ら を ご 覧 く だ さ い。

不 具 合 へ の 対 応 な ど を 除 き 、 ゲ ー ム の バ ラ ン ス 調整 に か か わ る 更新 は 今 回 が 最後 と な り ま す。# ス マ ブ ラ SP – 大乱 闘 ス マ ッ シ ュ ブ ラ ザ ー ズ 【ス マ ブ ラ 公式】 (@SmashBrosJP) December 2, 2021

Generally speaking, various adjustments and corrections were made regarding the balance of the game, including hotfixes for certain bugs and changes to fighters. Similarly, some of the animations of Sora They have been lengthened to fit better with the rest of the characters. Another thing worth noting is the addition of support for the amiibo from Metroid Dread.

– Balance sheet adjustments were made.

– The Metroid Dread Samus and EMMI amiibo are now supported in-game.

– Various issues have been adjusted to improve the gameplay experience.

According to the official patch notes, changes were made to 24 characters, although the vast majority of them are not that drastic. If you want to know the complete list of settings, we suggest visit the official Nintendo support page.

Editor’s note: And with this patch, support for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has officially ended. We do not know exactly what the next project will be for Masahiro Sakurai and his team, but what we do know is that the Japanese executive deserves a great break from all the work in recent years.

Via: Twitter