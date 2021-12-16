Pretending to be in a McDonald’s queue has been the last eccentricity that has been seen on Twitter and that almost two thousand attendees at this interpretive space overwhelm.

Being in the queue of any type of establishment is not an experience that is generalized because it is pleasant. Having to wait, maintaining attention so that no one passes by, or the simple fact of having to move forward like someone who is in a not cheerful troupe make us avoid queues at all times.

And, is that, the queues are and will be a bore. But what happens when Twitter joins in as a waiting factor? Well, an almost explosive surreal mix is ​​created. The blue bird social network is characterized by eccentricity and by having users who love to interact with strangers.

welcome to mcdonald’s may i take ur order? https://t.co/ujJThBCPOa – julee (@thequeensbit) December 15, 2021

What has happened is that a user of this social network decided to start a Twitter space, this feature allows creating a massive conversation room in which each user can speak, the theme of this space was being in a McDonald’s queue and the goal is to do it for 24 hours.

At first this is crazy and the truth is that there is absolutely nowhere to catch it. But, as almost always, madness rises in the social network and this space obtained more than a thousand people entering, saying their request for McDonald’s and marching after pretending to be picked up.

We can think that people were taking turns as a McDonald’s cashier, but the reality has been that the user of the tweet was the one who was in charge of this during the entire time of the broadcast. She was the emcee of a show that only the most interested ears could enjoy.

The truth is that this eccentricity highlights that Twitter’s new additions can be used for postmodern action. The level of influx was such that even profiles with tens of thousands of followers decided to enter to place their order at the window of this nonexistent McDonald’s.