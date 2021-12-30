After two weeks distributing joys daily, the Epic Games Store Christmas promotion has come to an end, but not before saying goodbye in style, since the last game you can free download It is actually a compilation and it is about Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy.

However, all the titles it includes are available for individual redemption, so you only have to access their respective product pages to add them to your library forever. In addition, this time you will have more time for it, since they will remain available for free until next January 6.

As their respective names indicate they are the definitive editions of the last trilogy starring Lara Croft. That means that you can enjoy Tomb Raider: GOTY Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, which means that you will also have access to each and every one of their respective downloadable content.

In this way you will live dozens of hours of epic adventures In which you will travel to the island of Yamatai, off the coast of Japan, later facing the harsh climatic conditions of the Siberian tundra and ending in the mountainous landscape of Peru. An excellent way to see why each of these three games is so special for its action, puzzles and moments of survival.