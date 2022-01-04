The Asus ZenFone 9 could have a screen on its back, although we would have to wait for the official launch to know if this becomes a reality.

The 2022 terminals may arrive with features and additions little expected so far. And, is that, we are at a really interesting inflection point in the sector of smartphones. Many manufacturers have started to join foldable phones, but what about the rest?

By having two clear aspects: conventional telephones and folding telephones. What is clear is that lifelong terminals must have characteristics that make them much more striking. This new way of gaining attention is no longer focused on having the best specs.

In recent months we have seen how manufacturers bet on screens on the back of their devices or cameras that were hidden under the screen, the first seemed something quite useless and ridiculous. But The examples we have had have not been able to take the true advantage of all this either..

Asus could be in charge of offering the maximum potential to this different design, the latest rumors suggest that the Asus ZenFone 9 would arrive with a screen on its back. These rumors have become known due to filtering a screenshot in which you can see settings for this second screen.

These settings from what has been seen in the capture would allow the user to take captures with a double tap or open the camera application. This new level of interaction would allow adding greater utility to a secondary screenAlthough the device would have to be tested to ensure that it is more practical.

At the moment it is unknown if the Asus ZenFone 9 will arrive in the first or second half of the year, but what is clear is that if it is launched with a screen on the back it may get much more attention. We will be waiting to know the latest rumors about this device.