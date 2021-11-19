The rumors about the new Xiaomi 12 have started and what is being said is that it would arrive with a different camera module than what is seen today.

The rate of updates of Xiaomi terminals is one of the most enviable. And, is that, the Asian firm has a very tight launch schedule, in fact, many of its devices are renewed within a period of six months and at most a year.

This cycle of renewals causes rumors about new releases to start long before the leaks. What has been seen today is that the production of the Xiaomi 12 would have started and we will see everything leaked.

The rumor in particular has started thanks to the publication of a professional leaker in China. This leak has been done on the Weibo social network, what it has done is to publish a message in which it is stated that the production of the Xiaomi 12.

The interesting thing about this announcement is that, now, the camera module will be quite different from what has been seen to date. And, what is assumed is that the module would inherit a design that would be very similar to what has been seen in the latest Android terminals.

Among what is rumored about this new terminal is that it arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, so it would not be the top of the range of the Asian firm. It is strange that Xiaomi does not bet on the future Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Although it may make some sense and that those of Xiaomi want to reserve this processor for their top device, such as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which would be the heir to the Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

At the design level, not much else has been seen about this device, so it may surprise the rest of Android manufacturers. So we will have to be attentive to see what the Asian firm, Xiaomi launches.