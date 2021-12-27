And if yours with monologues then you should know that the special is already on the air today Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster.

Tuesday, December 28

Fan of Asian films? Well, you know that tomorrow comes Door to summer, about a robotics pioneer who wakes up in 2025 after decades of cryosleep.

Also on Tuesday you have another dose as a monologue with La Azcárate from the Front with the actress and comedian Alejandra Azcárate as well as the entire season 1 of a series for children: Word Party presents: Math!

Wednesday December 29

On Wednesday you can get hooked on a Colombian soap opera with season 1 of Woman-fragranced coffee, to the Swedish miniseries Anxious People and to the docuseries Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, about the Torso Killer, who was performing in the 70s in New York.

Another monologue (well, rather, “monologues”, since there are several who will be on stage this time) will also be available in the middle of the week with The Standups.

Thursday, December 30

The young (and not so young) will be able to get hooked on Thursday to the first season of Kitz, a proposal belonging to the genre of drama about a waitress who sneaks into the ostentatious world of young rich men in Munich to take revenge for the death of her brother.

Got you hooked The night light? Well, Part 2 of the Taiwanese series can be seen this Thursday. Also that day the smallest of the house will be able to enjoy Hilda and the King of the Mountain. while music lovers can be entertained with Daiki Tsuneta: Tokyo Chaotic, a documentary about the leader of King Gnu.

Friday December 31

We imagine that Netflix wants us to keep an eye on their platform while we peel shrimp, since the service has reserved several premieres for Friday. On the one hand, we have the new British miniseries stay by me, which lands with its first full season. In it we will meet Megan, a mother with a seemingly perfect life, who will see how everything is turned upside down when someone unexpected from her past reappears.

Also that day you can enjoy the sixth season of reality Queer Eye: More than a makeover, and the fourth season of one of the most successful series of the Red N, Cobra Kai, which will continue to amuse and entertain all fans of the genre.

Comedy for the whole family Seal team also lands on Friday as well as the comic monologue Cem Yilmaz: Diamond Elite Platinum Plus.

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Netflix kicks off the new year with several movies. The first one is The Lazarus Effect (Risen), a science fiction film about a group of researchers who develop a serum capable of raising the dead. As expected, things will get out of hand.

The other proposal we have for the New Year’s weekend is Bloodshot, curiously in the line of resurrection of the previous one, with a Van Diesel who puts himself in the shoes of a dead soldier who comes back to life thanks to a new biotechnology in search of revenge.

The classic also arrives in the catalog The iron maiden, with Michael Craig and Anne Helm.

Premieres on HBO Max

Wondering what’s new on HBO Max this week? Well you have the answer below.

Monday December 27

Today the 10th episode of season 5 of Insecure (Larry david has already come to an end as well as the special of Harry Potter: The Hogwarts Houses Tournament).

Wednesday December 29

Wednesday you have the arrival of A very British scandal, a 3-episode miniseries that follows on from A very English scandal. On this occasion, the story of the famous divorce between Ian Campbell and Margaret Campbell, the Dukes of Argyll, who are played by Paul Bettany and Claire Foy, is told.

You should also be able to enjoy Wednesday the fourth and last episode of How to get into a gardenLandscapers)

Thursday, December 30

A new episode of And Just Like That … (the fifth of the season) will be available, if nothing prevents it, this Thursday.

Saturday, January 1, 2022

After much hype, on January 1, 2022 you will finally be able to enjoy Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the special meeting with all the actors and directors of the magician saga.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon is going to take it easy for the rest of the year and only has one addition to its catalog scheduled this week. Is about The shelter, a Spanish film directed by Macarena Astorga and starring Loles león, Carlos Alcántara and María Barranco. In the film, a group of very different people will be isolated on a mountain a few days after Christmas because of a storm.

