The latest Red Dead Online update, Blood Money, has caused the appearance of live and dead horses in strange locations around the world, which has generated a general reaction from the players. Blood Money is one of the biggest Red Dead Online updates to date. Players can participate in missions such as bank robberies to build Capitale, a form of currency used among common criminals and high-level criminals.

The latest Red Dead Online update, Blood Money, in addition to revamping the game, has caused the appearance of an excess of horses, and many of them are acting strange. They’re unrideable horses that are popping up in random parts of the Red Dead Online world, with some lying dead on the side of the road and others standing ominously in the middle of the grassy plains.

In addition to the aforementioned, after the last Red Dead Online update, they have also been seen horses running aimlessly, one of which collided with YouTube user MB and catapulted him into the air. These horses also appear to be owned by the players, judging by their outfit and equipment, but their owners are nowhere to be found. It is unclear what is causing the strange horse activity in Red Dead Online.

A theory, of Reddit user ManTheYeetCannons, is that horses do not disappear when their owners disconnect. Another, from the user of Reddit dearcrushed, suggests there is a bug in the game’s stable that developer Rockstar Games needs to fix. Rockstar is no stranger to crash and bug problems.