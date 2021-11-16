Xiaomi does not stop surprising us with interesting products for sale through Youpin. Among these we find the new Plush Pie Smart Pet, a smart little toy that promises hours and hours of fun and entertainment for your pet.

Beyond what we could imagine with the naked eye, This little game is smart, with a remote control from your smartphone, through Xiaomi Home, so that you and your pet have a great time.

Plush Pie Smart Pet, entertainment for your pet from Xiaomi

In detail, we are faced with a small toy of only 49 grams Made of high-strength ABS plastic and PVC. In addition, this one has a combination of colors that will undoubtedly attract the attention of your pet.

But what is really interesting is inside. Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity we can control its movement, allowing us to turn left or right as we want and with just pressing a button on the screen of our smartphone.

In addition, from Xiaomi Home we can activate up to three different modes among which we find a continuous rotation mode, a manual mode and an alert mode. The latter capable of activating its movement depending on the interaction it receives.

Beyond that, we are faced with a device equipped with a 300mAh battery capable of providing quite considerable autonomy and a set of LEDs capable of lighting up to 3 different colors: blue, red and green.

Price and availability

At the moment, this new interactive pet toy is only available on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform for 69 yuan, about 9.5 euros. Even so, it is very likely that it will end up arriving on AliExpress shortly.