Artificial intelligence is becoming a fundamental tool for different fields in the automotive world, encompassing the most advanced driving safety assistants. But Porsche engineers have applied it to detect faults while driving, a new technology that they are already testing.

The artificial intelligence is allowing car manufacturers to advance in the field of road safety, and especially in safety assistants by offering more precision operation. A key technology since it can be used in different fields. Porsche is one of the brands that knows it the most, because it is not only applying this technique in security assistants, but it has also opened a new field of research.

That of detecting faults in real operating conditions. The engineers of the sports brand are applying artificial intelligence to propulsionBe it traditional combustion, hybrids, electric motors and even batteries in zero-emission cars. The question goes through detect malfunctions and try to repair them practically immediately. For example, a team of engineers from the firm has managed to apply artificial intelligence to solve the problem of excessive gas and foam creation in engine oil.

Porsche will be able to predict the autonomy of a battery with artificial intelligence

Porsche powers artificial intelligence in the Cayman GT4

The generation of foam in the crankcase of an engine supposes reduce the lubricity level of the system, which can lead to significant damage on the moving parts of the engine. The artificial intelligence of Porsche creates a digital model that allows to estimate with a high level of reliability how much gas has been generated in the engine oil tank, which requires a next step: to think a system that expels the gases generated.

The German firm also considers this technology essential to permanently analyze the behavior of lithium ion batteries on board of plug-in hybrids or electric ones. The advanced technique allows prediction using algorithms if premature battery aging is occurring measuring internal resistance, temperature, state of charge and the processes that have been carried out. Even, there are already suppliers that can detect cell failures before the battery leaves the manufacturing process, thanks to artificial intelligence.

Sources from the engineering division acknowledge that artificial intelligence will be applied in the near future to chassis and electrical and electronic grids The first engine in the range to feature artificial intelligence technology is the six-cylinder boxer in the Porsche Cayman GT4. Hong Truc Jung, Development Engineer and Head of AI Tools at Porsche, said: “In the process, we were able to keep the computing power required for the AI ​​algorithm so low that we can easily integrate it into the engine development process.” , adding that “During standard bench tests, it runs continuously and provides us with the desired data in the process.”