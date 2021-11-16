Google Maps has just been updated with new features ideal for this holiday season. Whether you’re moving within a city you know or visiting a new city, these features will help you spot crowds and know exactly what stores are inside a building without setting foot in it.

Let’s start with the live crowded area trends. This function will allow you to know if a part of the city is near or at its busiest point. Do you want to go Christmas shopping and prefer to avoid the crowds? Are you on vacation and want to discover the liveliest neighborhoods? This is your perfect option.

The new Google Maps indicators will help you to move better around the city. Pay special attention to “Busy area” warnings. By clicking on them you can see how busy a certain place is live and at different times of the day.

This function is a complement to the graph of popular schedules, data of live visits and duration of visits that were already available for a long time in Google Maps for certain places and public transport.

The ‘Directory’ tab reaches all Google Maps users

Now let’s move on “directoryImagine you’re in a rush through an airport, but want to buy a last-minute gift. You certainly don’t have time to walk around each store on foot. Just look for the “Business Directory” tab on Google Maps to start exploring. .

As you can see in the screenshots, we have chosen Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas as an example. “Business Directory” shows stores and spaces grouped in different categories. Do you want to buy that gift? Find the ideal place within the “Purchases” tab. You need money? Find at ATM under “ATMs”.

Finally, Google Maps it has improved the reviews of the places you visit. Now they are more detailed as they allow you to provide information on whether or not you have free seats, delivery options, curbside pick-up and other features of interest to potential customers.

All of the aforementioned features were initially tested in the United States. But now they are being rolled out globally for all iOS and Android users. Just make sure you have the updated Google Maps app to start using them.