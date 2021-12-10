The latest characters for the Hinokami Chronicles

Information has finally been revealed on the third and final free DLC pack for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. This time, the list of demons expands with the inclusion of two more characters, which are actually three.

According to Weekly Shonen Jump, The next free characters for this anime fighting game are Enmu, the lower moon that we saw in the movie of Mugen Train, Y Tamayo and Yushiro, who are considered as a single selection. Unlike Enmu, these two are friendly.

Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown when these characters will join the game, but they will do so in the coming days. Similarly, there is currently no information related to future DLCs, either free or paid. We can only wait for Aniplex, SEGA or CyberConnect2 to share more details.

Editor’s Note:

The first four DLC characters are pretty unique, and they feel different enough to warrant inclusion. It will be interesting to see how Enmu and Tamayo and Yushiro play each other. I just hope this is not the end of the content for this title.

Via: Weekly Shonen Jump