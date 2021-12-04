It gave the feeling that metroidvania Aeterna Noctis was going to be the last Spanish video game of 2021 coming out on December 15, but in the end that honor will go to Scarf, from Salamanca’s Uprising Studios. Yes, that THQ Nordic-sponsored game that was featured at the far-off, productive Gamescom of 2018.

It has just been set to launch for the December 23th of 2021, so we are in turn before the last major game to come out this year (except last minute surprise) on Steam, Epic Store and Stadia. Which we already saw that the last weeks of December were deserted in the release guide.

As for the game itself, we are facing a 3D platform adventure with an emphasis on puzzles to unleash the skill of the protagonist (Hyke), equipped with a polymorphic scarf that is actually a dragon with powers.

Thanks to this ability to transform, we will be able to overcome all kinds of obstacles and solve the multiple puzzles of this world posed by Uprising Studios with a somewhat minimalist touch that can vaguely evoke the RIME of a few years ago. We’ll see how the experience turns out …

For now, it seems that December is becoming fond of these last years to reserve a special space for Spanish productions, seeing how in 2020 Call of the Sea was launched at this time or already in 2018 the beautiful GRAY.