Dec 27, 2021 at 18:51 CET

Rafa bernardo

The social agents gave the go-ahead to the labor reform last week, but the negotiating teams have been working until the last moment to ensure that the Royal Decree-Law that the Council of Ministers will approve this Tuesday is to everyone’s liking and includes faithfully what has been agreed at the dialogue table over nine months. According to sources from unions and businessmen, during the last hours the drafts have been refining to purge inconsistencies, correct misprints and even eliminate repeated paragraphs, an inevitable consequence of the “cut and paste” that have occurred in recent daysWhen the negotiations dragged on for hours and the texts were constantly being tweaked. The newspaper of Spain you have had access to the latest document, which includes changes that were verbally agreed in the final conversations and that are now put in writing, and that reflect once again the concessions towards the entrepreneurial position that finally inclined the CEOE to sign the agreement.

The main modification is that the end-of-contract penalty contemplated by the reform, designed to punish employers who abuse temporary hiring, finally it will fall only on those who make contracts of less than 30 days. It is a surcharge on what must be paid to Social Security at the end of the employment relationship, which is calculated “by multiplying by three the quota resulting from applying to the minimum daily contribution base of group 8 of the General Social Security Regime for common contingencies, the general type of contribution payable by the company to cover common contingencies “; In one word: almost 25 euros more per contract.

Until almost the end of the negotiation, this surcharge was to be applied to all temporary contracts; With the final draft, it is not only limited to contracts that last less than a month, but also Agricultural sector contracts are exempt from this penalty (which were already released in previous drafts), and also to those of domestic workers, coal mining and all substitution contracts.

On the other hand, a transitory provision is also added to the text that establishes that infractions due to non-compliance with the rules of temporality committed before the entry into force of the Royal Decree-Law will be sanctioned in accordance with the rules and amounts provided up to now. Thus, the new higher fines against companies that incur in bad labor practices, which will also be applied for each irregular worker instead of being settled with a single sanction per company, will only be valid for situations of fraud that occurred after approval of the reform.

ERTE and entry into force

Another novelty included in the final draft is that the new recruitment formulas agreed at the table will take three months to go into effect: that is, the total remodeling of temporary contracts, which includes the elimination of the contract for work or service and the implementation of three new modalities (substitution, production circumstances and occasional) will not begin to apply until the end of march. The reason: the need to “allow time to develop new models and forms, prepare the infrastructure of the Public Employment Service and allow companies and agencies to get used to the idea and prepare,” explain sources of the negotiation. This three-month wait also applies to new training contracts (alternate training and professional practice) and to the planned remodeling for permanent-discontinuous contracts.

The last of the modifications incorporated into the final text is an improvement in the exemptions of social contributions of companies that take advantage of a sectorial NETWORK: that is, to the new ERTE formula included in the agreement to which companies may resort “when in a certain sector or sectors of activity there are permanent changes that generate needs for requalification and professional transition processes for workers.” Finally, This bonus will be 40% of what the company pays for each worker involved in RED; the previous document only contemplated 20%.

The Royal Decree-Law also provides for the extension of the current Minimum Interprofessional Salary, which last October was set at 965 euros per month in 14 payments, “until the Royal Decree is approved [que fijará el SMI] by the year 2022 within the framework of social dialogue. “In other words, the new year will not start – contrary to custom – with an update of the lower salaries. In this case, according to social dialogue sources, it is not so much about a concession to the CEOE as a courtesy: these sources they are sure that the SMI will rise in 2022, and that it will not take long to do so, but they understand that the Government is waiting a few weeks to put distance between the signing of the labor reform (which has already caused internal controversy in the employer’s association) and the increase in the SMI, which always feels bad among entrepreneurs.