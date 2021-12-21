Last Friday, December 17, Apple TV + premiered without making practically noise what, in my point of view, is one of the best films that 2021 has left us: the wonderful ‘Swan Song’. A science fiction story that explores the humanist tropes of the genre in a truthful, simple and tremendously moving way that left me crying out loud and fascinated with the talent of its director Benjamin Cleary and his entire team.

On the occasion of the release of the feature film, we had the opportunity to chat with its two main actors, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali. Below these lines you can see the interesting conversation with the two-time Oscar winner, in which we talk about his creative process, his dynamics with Harris and the details that led him to the project. Enjoy it.