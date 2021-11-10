The last one and we go ... Enjoy the photos of the grand finale of Supergirl

Don’t miss photos from Supergirl’s grand finale, where action, excitement and drama will be featured in the show’s finale.

Every cycle has a beginning and an end, and after six years on the air, Supoergirl reaches its grand finale, an event of which there are already photos of Kara Zor-El’s latest adventure on the small screen.

Do not miss: The changes that Supergirl had from the comics to the series

The CW Network released the photos of the final episode of Supergirl, titled Kara, in an event that will last two hours.

The final episode of Supergirl will bring the wedding between Alex Danvers and Kelly Olsen, who will have the presence of old allies and acquaintances, who will accompany them when at the altar they swear eternal love.

However, happiness could be tarnished, not only by the plans of Lex Luthor and Nyxly, on the horizon an ally will lose his life in combat in the face of these two threats.

What will be seen in the final episode?

“In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) teams up with familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Sergeant Peta) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the hall.”.

The sixth season of Supergirl will reach its final episode on November 9 on The CW network, while in Mexico and Latin America it will be broadcast through the Warner Channel signal.

You can also read: Supergirl: 5 things you should know before the end of the series

Source: The CW

Superman’s debut in a collector’s volume

Action Comics # 1 brought Superman into the world, sparking the idea of ​​the superhero in many ways, and creating the comic book industry as we know it.

Join our celebration of incredible history

80 years of Action Comics. Featuring the first appearances of Superman, Supergirl, Brainiac, Humantarget, Zatara, The Fortress of Solitude and more.

It is also being read

Grant Morrison: Superman was a bully

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Flash have a new enemy …

Henry Cavill’s routine to achieve the Superman

Noel Neill, Superman’s First ‘Lois Lane’, Dies

The most handsome Superman