The adaptation boom does not stop growing. Original stories from classic books, comics, video games or movies never seem to end, and entertainment companies take this opportunity to bring them to the big screen or to the most acclaimed platforms. In this case we are talking about the game developed by Naughty dog in 2013: The last of us, now in production to be the next series of HBO.

We knew that the television adaptation was a fact since last year, but the new thing is that HBO put the 10 and not only plans to give a series faithful to the video game but is willing to transform a town in Alberta, a city in Canada, into Jackson, Wyoming. This place is a key post-apocalyptic haven that we saw both in the first game of The last of us as in the second.

“Canmore is about to look a lot more like a post-apocalyptic Jackson, Wyoming! HBO’s #TheLastofUs is coming to town and will be shooting at various locations within the downtown core throughout November. ” (1/2) 📸 explorecanmore / naughty dog ​​game pic.twitter.com/MoQvqyQY7O – The Last of Us on HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) November 2, 2021

Let’s remember that video games show us Joel, who makes a living as a smuggler after humanity has been devastated by an infection. One day he receives a great offer that will allow him to obtain a shipment of weapons as long as he escorts the teenager Ellie to a safe place.

The actual town that the production is going to use for the series is Canmore And, to start with the setting, the studio needs the cooperation of the local government. For this, they showed the city council a Power Point presentation (which they made public for a little while before they realized there was important material on the production sets, and they downloaded it).

Twitter account @HBOsTheLastofUs, created to share any news or curiosity about the production of the series, published four of these images that appeared in the Power Point.

Images from HBO’s PowerPoint presentation at the Council meeting in Canmore, the town that will transform into Jackson this November for the filming of #TheLastofUs via @Joanastic pic.twitter.com/faAY9Et6x5 – The Last of Us on HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) November 2, 2021

Now, fans of the game Naughty dog they noticed that Jackson it looks amazing, exactly how it should be. Something to pay attention to is that it is similar to the town we see at the beginning of The Last Of Us Part II. Let’s not forget that in the first game, Joel and Ellie They don’t spend much time there, more than anything they see it from afar. So if they take so much work to set this town for the first season, it will be a central location.

In the game, Jackson is the destination you want to reach Joel while accompanying Ellie through places full of zombies. What is surprising about the images is that there is a Christmas tree, since the world fell apart. However, it can be a good visual way to show the passage of time from the beginning of the journey to what the protagonists hope the end will be.

In the first game they visit Jackson twice and is home to some characters at the beginning of the second. This may mean that from the beginning of the series we will be able to see the interior of the town, which makes the environment perfect for a second season, if at all. HBO give the ok. All of this would be the case as long as the production follows the video game narrative.

Either way, we are very excited about what this next series of HBO, in charge of Craig mazin and Neil Druckmann, more than anything with these small leaks that let us see the procedure of its creation and how everything takes shape. However, let’s hope that the wait is not so long to see the final product, starring Pedro Pascal What Joel and Bella Ramsey What Ellie. The production would end in June 2022, which leaves us to think that it could arrive at the end of that year or even in 2023.

