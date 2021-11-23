The Last of Us series is already in the process of production, and of course The first details of how to end up wearing the HBO adaptation have already begun to arrive. Last month we received a video that showed us a part of the shoot where Ellie, Joel and Tess appeared in full action, and two months ago the first image of Joel and Ellie appeared in their real version of HBO. Following this same dynamic, today you we bring a new fight scene where we see Joel in action.

The video was recorded by the Twitter user Charlotte, and which was subsequently published by the account The Last of Us Updates. Although video is not very good quality due to distance and Twitter compression, we see Joel run up to someone and push him up a tree. Then Joel –Pedro Pascal– takes him by the neck to deliver the final blow and throw his body to the ground.

Pedro Pascal (or his stunt double) filming a fight scene for #TheLastofUs. OMG, Joel. 😳

Apparently in the background you can see a bit of Ellie –Bella Ramsey-, who is positioned next to another character that we do not know at this time. Some suggest that it could be Tommy, but the video quality does not make anything of the scene very clear.

On the other hand, another of the recently published scenes shows us Ellie and Joel riding around the spaces of what in the video game is Eastern Colorado University, which would have been a settlement of the Fireflies. Of course, some users captured everything on video and uploaded it to Twitter, where it was not it took time to be published also by the account The Last of Us Updates.

Still We don’t have an official release date for The Last of Us series, but some rumors assure that it could be released sooner than we expect. In the meantime, we are sure that we will continue to receive much more content about the series’ production in the months to come.